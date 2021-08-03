'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat's Leg Amputated

Television actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat, who was seen in popular shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jodha Akbar and CID, has lost his leg due to high blood sugar levels. The actor had to undergo amputation surgery at Mumbai's Bhaktivedanta Hospital. He developed gangrene due to high diabetes and hence, he had to get the corned leg amputated to the knee. Last week, the actor’s blood sugar level shot up beyond dangerous limits due to the high stress level, after which he was admitted to the hospital.

The actor was facing a financial crunch due to the pandemic and hence, he was stressed. In a recent interview with ETimes, he shared that he was working well before the COVID-19 pandemic, but soon work started reducinga lot and there was a certain amount of financial stress at his home. The 50-year old actor also opened up about his illness and told the portal that the surgery was the only way to save him.

Adding that he neglected the corn that was developed in his right foot, he said, “It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and in no time, had spread in my body. I developed gangrene." He also stressed on the importance of good health. He added, “I wish I had taken care of when my diabetes began about 10 years ago."

Lokendra receivedfinancial aid from CINTAA. He is also planning to get an artificial leg for which Nupur Alankar (who is currently nursing Savita Bajaj) has providedhim a letter to help with financial aid to take care of the expenses of the hospital for the artificial leg once the wounds get better.

Besides television shows, Lokendra was also seen in the film Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Meezaan Jaffrey starrerMalaal.

