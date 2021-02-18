Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Shireen Mirza Gets Engaged, Divyanka Tripathi Drops Multiple Messages

TV actress Shireen Mirza, best known for her role of Simmi Bhalla in popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has gotten engaged to beau Hasan Sartaj. Around Valentine's Day, Hasan proposed to Shireen and the actress shared the happy news on social media.

Shireen wrote, "Saying 'yes' has never been so easy. Can't wait to have an endless adventure with my favourite weirdo @hasansartaj. Cheers to us, babe! #haseen #yesido #soulmates #bestvalentine #fairytale #lockdownlove #myfavoriteboy #proposal. Big thanks to @_urusha_1594 for putting so much effort to make our day special. Thanks, @roseamer_jaipur for the lovely hospitality @_nikonwala_ to capture all the most beautiful shots."

Among the congratulatory messages she's been receiving, co-star Divyanka Tripathi's comment stands out. Divyanka expressed her excitement in multiple comments. Her first comment read, "Can't be any happier!", while in another one she said, "Nazar na lage dono ko. Perfect Jodi."

Divyanka was commenting on a bunch of photos that Shireen had shared from the proposal. Karan Patel, the lead actor of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, said, "Congratulations babyyyy .... god bless you with all the happiness in the world."

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was a hit show that wrapped up in December 2019 after running for several years. While Karan and Divyanka played the lead pair, Shireen played the role of Karan's sister on screen. The show also starred Divyanka's current husband Vivek Dahiya.