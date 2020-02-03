Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Anurag Sharma's Newly-wed Bride Trips While Dancing on Her Wedding Day

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anurag Sharma got married to his long-time girlfriend on January 31. Pictures of Anurag's wedding have been creating a buzz on social media. Amid this, a clip of Anurag's wife Nandini, dressed as a bride, falling on the dance floor, has gone viral.

In the video shared by an Instagram user, Anurag and Nandini are seen decked up in wedding attire, dancing with friends and relatives. After a moment, Nandini, wearing a lehenga, trips and falls while dancing. People around her quickly help her up.

Anurag, who has been a part of television soaps like Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kavach Kaali Shaktiyon Se, recently took to Instagram to share a news-paper clip of his marriage.

Nandini too took to her Instagram story to share her wedding pictures. In the photograph, Nandini is seen wearing a shiny saree and red dupatta, while the Adaalat actor is seen sporting flashy, printed ethnics.

The wedding ceremonies included haldi and engagement ceremonies. For the haldi ceremony, the much-in-love couple twinned in yellow attire. For the ring ceremony, Nandini wore a white gown while her beau donned a structured tuxedo.

On the work front, Anurag Sharma was last seen in shows like Udaan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.