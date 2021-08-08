Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Shireen Mirza Engaged to Boyfriend Hassan Sartaj

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza got engaged to boyfriend Hassan Sartaj on her birthday, August 2. The couple exchanged rings in presence of their families and close friends in Jaipur. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a post and make the announcement of her engagement.

Sharing a beautiful picture of them, the actress penned a note alongside, “‘Your spouse was destined for you even before this universe was created. Your soul has waited since then to reunite with its soulmate , and you will be united when Allah has planned ‘ ❤️ So, to all my single friends .. DONT SETTLE FOR LESS IF ITS TAKING TIME . BE PATIENT AND TRUST THE ALMIGHTY ALLAHJumma Mubarak #soulmate #jummahmubarak."

In an interaction with ETimes TV, Shireen said, “Finally, I am engaged to Hasan! While he proposed to me on Valentine’s Day this year, this was an official function that took place on my birthday. It was a double dose of celebration for me. We had been contemplating a date for our engagement and finally, chose my birthday for it. It was a perfect and beautiful day.”

Krishna Mukherjee, her co-actor from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein flew down from Mumbai to attend the ceremony.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here