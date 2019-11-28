Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to be Replaced by its Spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein this December

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the show that made actress Divyanka Tripathi a household name, is going off air in December. Before fans of the show start to despair, the makers are all ready with a replacement. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will be replaced by its spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Created by Ekta Kapoor and starring Divyanka and Karan Patel in the lead, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has had a successful run of six years. While the original explored an unusual bond between a Tamil dentist and a Punjabi businessman, Raman Bhalla, who come together to raise the latter's daughter Ruhi, the follow-up will play out like a new age love-story, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Divyanka and Karan Patel will introduce the characters of the new show, which will focus on Ishita's niece. Sargun Kaur Luthra has been roped in as the female lead, and Abrar Qazi, who was seen in Sajid Ali's film Laila Majnu, will play her love interest.

The show will finally be going off-air on December 20, 2019. Karan and Divyanka have been rumoured to have had issues between them time and again. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Karan rubbished the rumours and said that though there were some issues earlier, they are good friends now.

"I won't call it problems but yes, I had the habit of coming on the sets late, so I don't complain of her being cranky about it because why should she wait if I am late, as simple as that. But that is it. Other than that, we are great friends and have a great onscreen and off-screen chemistry," Karan said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.