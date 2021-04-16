Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ruhaanika Dhawan to Make Her Television Comeback

Child actress Ruhaanika Dhawan, who rose to fame after playing the role of Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is all set to make a comeback on the screen. She will appear on Sony TV’s popular show, Mere Sai. Ruhaanika took a break for two years to focus on her academics and co-curricular activities, and this will be her first television appearance after her previous show went off-air.

Talking to Mid Day about her return to the screen, she said, “For the past two years, I haven’t stood in front of a camera. I was excited and nervous at the same time when I was chosen for this part. Since it had been so long since I had performed in front of a camera and so many people, I was unsure if I would be able to perform well. But my nervousness disappeared when I arrived on the sets of Mere Sai, and I felt as though I had never been away from acting for so long. It was a happy feeling, and I am so glad to work again."

“I just shot a promo and will be shooting for the show after April 15,” she said. “I will appear in approximately 15 episodes. Since I still want to concentrate on my studies, I am happy to do episodic shows that take little time. I don’t mind taking on small projects, which keep me connected to acting," she added.

