Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza On Bigg Boss 14: I'm Really Not Sure About Doing the Show

While there has been no confirmed news about Bigg Boss 14 and the participants, several reports have been doing rounds on social media with an expected list of participants. Now, it is said that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza could be one of the participants on the reality show.

"It’s too early to comment anything on my participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. However, if I do, people will see me as a different person. Though I follow the show and I love watching it, but I'm really not sure about me doing the show," Shireen told a website.

The actress also further recommended that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's lead actor Karan Patel, who will soon be seen as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, can make a better contestant for the controversial reality show. "From jhagde (fights) to entertainment, woh sab kar sakta hai (he can do anything). He’s funny and also a no- nonsense person. He can be a strong competition to many," she added.

Meanwhile, Shireen has also appeared in shows like Dhhai Kilo Prem and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum.

Additionally, Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahu Silk, Shubhangi Atre of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Shagun Pandey have reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss 14.