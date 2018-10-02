English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yeh Hai Mohabbtein Actor Neeru Agarwal Passes Away, Divyanka Pens Emotional Post
Yeh Hai Mohabbtein actor Neeru Agarwal, who played the role of a domestic help Neelu on the popular TV show, passed away on Tuesday.
Image credits: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Yeh Hai Mohabbtein actor Neeru Agarwal, who played the role of a domestic help Neelu on the popular TV show, passed away on Tuesday. The news of her sudden demise was first confirmed by her co-star Aly Goni. Aly shared a photo of her on his Instagram, writing, "RIP Neelu. You will be missed."
According to a report in India Today, "Neeru was suffering from fever for last four days. Today, early morning she collapsed in the bathroom and died before she could be taken to the hospital."
Divyanka Tripathi, who plays Ishita Raman on the show, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late co-star. She shared an old selfie with Neeru and wrote a heartfelt post for her.
She wrote: "Neelu (Neeru), when you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations...about your favorite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could feel the pride in your voice. I wish you could spend more time with your daughter and them. I wish I could speak to you more that day. When you are gone so suddenly, you leave me with an after-thought that no small talk is small and life is too short to love... I wish I could tell you that you were more important than you knew. Be good wherever you are. #RIP You will be missed." (sic)
Neelu (Neeru), When you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations...about your favorite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could feel the pride in your voice. I wish you could spend more time with your daughter and them. I wish I could speak to you more that day. When you are gone so suddenly, you leave me with an after-thought that no small talk is small and life is too short to love... I wish I could tell you that you were more important than you knew. Be good wherever you are. #RIP You will be missed, Divyanka
