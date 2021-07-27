Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Actor Evelyn Sharma Posts New Pictures With Her Baby Bump

Mommy-to-be Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi are very excited to welcome their first baby. The duo keeps updating fans and friends about their pregnancy life, giving a sneak peek into the fun days. A few hours ago, the actress and model posted two pictures showing off her baby bump. She is looking very pretty in a maternity outfit, wearing a long white printed top with blue jeans. Standing with the support of a tree, the actress is striking a pose.

However, the caption of the post said that there is no time for the actress to pose. "Starting to feel the kicks," Evelyn mentioned in the caption.

The pregnancy announcement was made by the actress before her birthday. Evelyn and her husband are currently based in Australia and want to welcome their child on the island nation. She also posted a picture showing off her baby bump as a part of the announcement in July. A lot of people congratulated her in the comment section of the post. In the caption, Evelyn mentioned that she can not wait to hold her baby in her arms.

Evelyn’s husband, Tushaan is a surgeon based in Sydney and the couple got married in Brisbane, Australia. The announcement of the wedding was also made with a post on Instagram. It was an adorable picture of the couple in their wedding dresses. Since the model and actress is now settled in Australia, looks like she has taken a break from the industry.

Evelyn is in the entertainment industry for the past nine years now. She made her debut with the film From Sydney With Love and there has been no looking back since then. The actress came into the spotlight with the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

