Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Actress Evelyn Sharma is 'Forever Honeymooning' With Husband, See Pics

Actress Evelyn Sharma on Wednesday posted a set of snapshots from her honeymoon on social media.

“Forever honeymooning with you," wrote Evelyn, with a sparkling heart emoji.

Evelyn and her husband Tushaan Bhindi are currently on their honeymoon, although the actress has refrained from specifying where they are holidaying. The photo caption with her new set of pictures seems an extension of the one-word description she wrote with pictures of her wedding ceremony.

“Forever," she had written with pictures of her wedding, posted earlier in June.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress got engaged in 2019 to Bhindi, who is a dental surgeon based in Australia. The engagement was held after Bhindi had asked her out about the same against a romantic backdrop, the Sydney Harbour Bridge. At that time, Evelyn had shared a picture of the couple on Instagram where the two were seen kissing under the Sydney skyline.

On the work front, she was last seen in the 2019 film Saaho, which marked her debut in the Telugu film industry. Directed by Sujeeth, the film had Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles.

