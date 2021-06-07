‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ Actress Evelyn Sharma Marries Dental Surgeon Beau Tushaan Bhindi, See Pics

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Sahoo' fame actress Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with fiancé Dr Tushaan Bhindi on May 15 in Brisbane, Australia. In a dreamy, gorgeous country-style wedding, the two made vows to stick with each other amid both good and bad times. In a recent interview with Bollywood Times, the actress talked about the new phase of her life with Bhindi. She said that there is no better feeling than being married to your best friend. “We’re so excited about spending our life together,” she said.

Evelyn got engaged in 2019 to Bhindi, who is a dental surgeon based in Australia. The engagement was held after Bhindi had asked her out about the same against a romantic backdrop, the Sydney Harbour Bridge. At that time, Evelyn had shared a picture of the couple on Instagram where the two were seen kissing under Sydney skyline.

Once again, their big day seemed to be picture-perfect as the duo chose to marry in a scenic countryside location. While Evelyn looked stunning in a white vintage lace gown, Bhindi wore a blue suit for the ceremony. The actress had also expressed the desire for her family and friends from across the world to be present, but it was not possible amid COVID-19 restrictions.Smaller weddings have become a norm amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore the couple had also opted for a low-key ceremony.

But they have a big celebration in mind once the situation settles down.

Bhindi informed that it had been a year-and-a-half since they were engaged but their marriage plans were being delayed due to the lockdown. The dental surgeon said that in these adverse time, the couple did not wish to draw a lot of attention and wanted to keep things “simple and straightforward.” He further added that it was the time for them to make their love and commitment official to the world.

Unfortunately, Evelyn could not enjoy her mother’s presence in the ceremony. However, the couple plans to have a grand wedding reception so that their family and friend could celebrate their love. The couple who have been occupied in setting up their home in Australia said that they are grateful for good wishes and blessings. And further prayed for a better time ahead for India.

