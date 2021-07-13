Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Actress Evelyn Sharma Shares Picture of Baby Bump

Actress Evelyn Sharma is expecting her first child with her husband Tushaan Bhindi. Recently, the actress took to Instagram for sharing a snap in which she is flaunting her baby bump. The happy mom-to-be is wearing a beautiful blue dress which she has teamed up with a pretty pink shrug. Giving a funny twist to her caption, Evelyn said, “First time people are applauding a bigger belly in my photos!”

Her post has been well-received by the virtual family who has flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and good wishes. Her friends including actress Elli Avram have expressed their excitement to meet the little one.

In the previous post, the mother-to-be has shared snippets from her birthday celebration. In the first few photos in the carousel, the actress is happily posing with her birthday cake while the remaining photos show us the cake. In the caption of the post, Evelyn revealed that she had spent six hours baking the dessert. She also mentioned that it tasted very similar to her favourite ‘German Cake’. Interestingly, in one of the photos, one can spot the text ‘yummy’ written on the cake plate.

This post too has been loved by netizens and has crossed the one lakh likes benchmark on the portal. Her fans, well-wishers and friends have extended their birthday greetings in the comments. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also reacted to the post saying, “Happy birthday my dearest. Loads of love to you and the baby so eat all of it.”

The actress announced her pregnancy with a photo of herself in a swimming suit. In the picture, she had kept her hand on her belly while sunbathing on a balcony. She had captioned the post as, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms.”

Evelyn married her boyfriend Tushaan in an intimate ceremony in Australia. The dad-to-be is an Australia-based surgeon and entrepreneur.

