Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Fame Tahir Raj Bhasin Says 2022 Gave Him ‘One of the Biggest Highs’ of His Career

Ten years back, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin marked his Bollywood debut with a cameo appearance in actor Vivek Oberoi’s Kismat Love Paisa Dilli. Over the years, Tahir has proved his mettle with noteworthy performances in films like Mardaani (2014), Chhichhore (2019) and 83 (2021). But he believes that 2022 has been one the most significant years of his career as he belted out three releases - Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Looop Lapeta and Ranjish Hi Sahi. While Looop Lapeta and Ranjish Hi Sahi received a lukewarm response, his performances were lauded by many.

Ecstatic about the year gone by, Tahir says, “It’s been a year filled with gratitude for me. I think I have found my groove and footing as an artiste this year, having three back-to-back releases - Ranjish Hi Sahi, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Looop Lapeta. I have been fortunate to have had big hits and I would like to thank everyone for their love and appreciation for my performances. 2022 has given me one of the biggest highs of my career and it has been an unforgettable year filled with many successes."

With exposure to international films and shows, quality content has become the operative word for makers, creators and show-runners. “Audiences are thirsty for clutter-breaking content and powerful performances and I couldn’t be more thankful to my producers and directors for giving me the opportunity to deliver the goods on screen with these three projects,” states the 35-year-old.

While he remains tight-lipped about his upcoming projects, he believes that it is going to be another monumental year for him and his audience. “I believe that 2023 will turn out to be a bigger and better year for me, given the exciting projects that I’m currently shooting. I hope to live up to the expectations that the industry has on me, do good work and further cement my place in this industry with my acting,” he says.

Apart from films and shows, Tahir also featured in musician Ritviz’s romantic music video titled Taj alongside actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. Talking about it, he told Telegraph India, “I have always been a fan of Ritviz’s music and to do a video for him was a lovely experience for me. I have always admired Fatima as an actor and I was glad we could conjure some genuine chemistry on this video and also have a lot of fun.”​

