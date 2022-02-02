Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: People Should Be Ready for Thrilling Ride in Season 2, Says Tahir Raj Bhasin

Versatile actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has become the quintessential lover of every household as his unanimously acclaimed web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (YKKA) has become a roaring success among audiences. The tremendous feat has prompted the producers to announce the sequel today and Tahir, who is being hailed as the new star of OTT, is thrilled with the development.

Tahir says, “I’m delighted with the unanimous love and praise that YKKA has got. I’m also thrilled that people have loved my performance. The decibel level of appreciation has been loud and clear and it’s amazing that we have announced the second season of YKKA when the first season is still being discussed and watched by so many people.“

He adds, “The fact that YKKA became the most viewed content in India, coupled with the kind of reviews that the show has got, has really made me confident that I can pull off the role of a quintessential hero on screen. I can’t wait to reprise the role of Vikrant again. He has become the vulnerable lover-boy that the youth of our country have been rooting for. They want to know what happens next in his love story as he gambles his life in a bid to protect his love.”

Tahir is, however, tight-lipped about the sequel’s storyline. He says, “All I can say is people should be ready for a thrilling ride in season 2. I can only request the audience to keep rooting for me. I will need that in the next season.”

The young actor who burst into Bollywood with an outstanding performance as an antagonist in Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani, had two back-to-back releases, Ranjish Hi Sahi and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein. Both are being reviewed extremely well by audiences and both these shows are amongst the highest-rated Hindi web series of all time.

