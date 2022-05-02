Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara Are Set To Marry, Haldi Ceremony Pictures Go Viral

The moment for which AbhiRa fans were eagerly waiting for is almost here. Akshara and Abhimanyu of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are all set to tie the knot. While their pre-wedding festivities are currently underway, the upcoming episode will present their Haldi ceremony.

The episode begins with Akshara and Abhimanyu going to their respective families for the Haldi ceremony. While everyone puts Haldi on Abhimanyu, Harshvardhan too joins the ceremony and makes Manjari emotional. Later, Birlas send Haldi for Akshara too. Apart from this, in the episode, Akshara comes to Abhimanyu with a veil covering her face because she is told that the bride and the groom can’t see each other before the wedding. The two families then dance to ‘Mauja hi mauja’.

The pictures of Akshara and Abhimanyu’s Haldi ceremony are now going viral on social media. Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, amid the wedding celebration, Suhasini gives a packet to Aarohi and asks her to keep the same on Akshara’s lehenga. However, when Aarohi visits her room, she is shocked to see that Akshara’s lehenga was nowhere. Later, Abhimanyu learns that Akshara’s lehenga is missing and promises to find it. It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, Ami Trivedi, Ashish Nayyar, Paras Priyadarshan, Pragati Mehra, Vinay Jain, Neeraj Goswami, Niharika Chouksey, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hassan and Niyati Joshi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.