Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Hrishikesh Pandey Opens Up About His Divorce With Trisha Dubash

TV actor Hrishikesh Pandey recently opened up about his divorce and hurdles that came his way in parenting. Speaking to a leading daily, Hrishikesh said that after 10 years of marriage he and his wife, Trisha Dubash, parted ways and started living separately as they lacked compatibility. Their divorce took place last month, but the actor said that there is no bad blood between the two.

Talking to Times of India, he said, “With time, we realised that we lacked compatibility as a couple. We started living separately, as we didn’t want things to get ugly. I was quiet for all these years because I have always respected my privacy. I can talk about it now, as the divorce is through. Fortunately, there is no bad blood between Trisha and me. We handled our separation maturely. I am grateful to her and especially my in-laws, who have been supportive despite our decision to go our separate ways."

Hrishikesh has been granted custody of his 12-year-old son Dakshay but he does not stop him from meeting his mother whenever he wishes to. Owing to a tight work schedule, Hrishikesh had to put Dakshay to a hostel as he did not want him to be alone at home.

The actor added that his son is one of the main reasons why he kept quiet about his personal life as he didn't want him to read stories about his parents’ separation at a young age. Hrishikesh said that it was challenging to balance and pretend to be a married man. “I somehow sailed through,” he added.

A failed marriage has not made the actor cynical about love and being in a relationship, but he does not want to hurry to jump into a new relationship. He said that he is happy and content.

Hrishikesh is currently working in a popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Before this, he has also worked in C.I.D.

