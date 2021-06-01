'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Karan Mehra Arrested After Wife Nisha Rawal's Complaint

Earlier, there were rumours that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra is having trouble in his marriage with wife Nisha Rawal. Now, it has come to light that Karan has been arrested by Mumbai Police after Nisha filed a complaint against him following a brawl on Monday night. A case has also been registered by the Mumbai Police.

Maharashtra | Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and also have a son who was born in 2017. Earlier, in an interview, Nisha had denied marital discord between the couple. Karan recently shared that the last two weeks have been stressful for him as he tested positive for coronavirus. He said (via), “Imagine, I am unwell, and in mourning and I had to exert myself and talk to the media. It was crazy. I was not in the frame of mind but had to set things straight. Nisha has been taking care of me through Covid.”

Karan is most famous for playing Naitik Goenka in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is also working in the Punjabi film industry. Nisha is also an actress having worked in Kesar and most recently Shaadi Mubarak. Karan and Nisha also participated in Nach Baliye season 5 and Nach Baliye Shriman vs Shrimati.

