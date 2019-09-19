Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan is Down with Dengue, Concerned Fans Respond with Remedies
Mohsin Khan revealed via Twitter that he has been diagnosed with dengue. The actor also issued a message in public interest regarding the ailment.
Image of Mohsin Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently completed 3000 episodes since its premiere, which is milestone by any standard. The saas-bahu drama had gone on air on September 11, 2008 and after taking many time leaps and character transformations, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are currently leading the show with their characters Naira and Kartik Goenka respectively, and the daily soap is still one of the most trending shows on TV right now.
However, all is not well with Mohsin, the lead actor of the show. Mohsin revealed in a tweet on Wednesday evening that he is suffering from dengue. Although he added that he is recuperating and will be back on the show soon shooting, the announcement did lead to a lot of hearts getting broken on social media.
Mohsin wrote a tweet informing fans about his ailment. He conveyed, "Down with dengue. Be careful staying outdoors for too long guys.. i'll be up n runnin soon inshallah ;)"
Down with dengue. Be careful staying outdoors for too long guys.. i'll be up n runnin soon inshallah ;)— Mohsin Khan (@momo_mohsin) September 18, 2019
Responding to Mohsin's diagnosis, fans took to the comments feed and wished him a speedy recovery. Some of them even recommended household remedies for their favourite star. One user wrote, "Take care Mohsin! Have loads of liquids and juice of Papaya leaves for quick recovery. Hope you get better soon," while another one responded by writing, "Momo take papaya leaves juice you will recover so fast @momo_mohsin."
Only recently, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actor Zain Imam and Ishq Subhan Allah actress Eisha Singh were also diagnosed with dengue.
Mohsin, who started his TV career with popular shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins in 2014, is one of the most loved celebrities on TV. He became a household name with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which airs on Star Plus during weekdays.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moti Bagh: Documentary Film Based on Life of Uttarakhand Farmer Nominated for Oscars
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.
- Sunil Grover Finally Breaks Silence on The Kapil Sharma Show Comeback Rumours
- Here is How Much The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro And iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro