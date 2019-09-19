Take the pledge to vote

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan is Down with Dengue, Concerned Fans Respond with Remedies

Mohsin Khan revealed via Twitter that he has been diagnosed with dengue. The actor also issued a message in public interest regarding the ailment.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan is Down with Dengue, Concerned Fans Respond with Remedies
Image of Mohsin Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently completed 3000 episodes since its premiere, which is milestone by any standard. The saas-bahu drama had gone on air on September 11, 2008 and after taking many time leaps and character transformations, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are currently leading the show with their characters Naira and Kartik Goenka respectively, and the daily soap is still one of the most trending shows on TV right now.

However, all is not well with Mohsin, the lead actor of the show. Mohsin revealed in a tweet on Wednesday evening that he is suffering from dengue. Although he added that he is recuperating and will be back on the show soon shooting, the announcement did lead to a lot of hearts getting broken on social media.

Mohsin wrote a tweet informing fans about his ailment. He conveyed, "Down with dengue. Be careful staying outdoors for too long guys.. i'll be up n runnin soon inshallah ;)"

Responding to Mohsin's diagnosis, fans took to the comments feed and wished him a speedy recovery. Some of them even recommended household remedies for their favourite star. One user wrote, "Take care Mohsin! Have loads of liquids and juice of Papaya leaves for quick recovery. Hope you get better soon," while another one responded by writing, "Momo take papaya leaves juice you will recover so fast @momo_mohsin."

Only recently, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actor Zain Imam and Ishq Subhan Allah actress Eisha Singh were also diagnosed with dengue.

Mohsin, who started his TV career with popular shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins in 2014, is one of the most loved celebrities on TV. He became a household name with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which airs on Star Plus during weekdays.

