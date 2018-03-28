GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Mohsin Opens Up on His Bond With Shivangi, Says 'Got Lucky to Have Her'

I got lucky to have a co-star like Shivangi and we are very comfortable with each other; be it on-screen or off-screen, says Mohsin Khan.

IANS

Updated:March 28, 2018, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Mohsin Opens Up on His Bond With Shivangi, Says 'Got Lucky to Have Her'
Image courtesy: Instagram/ Mohsin Khan
Actor Mohsin Khan says he feels lucky to feature along with his girlfriend Shivangi Joshi on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

"Great friendship, comfort level and understanding are the key ingredients for a great on-screen chemistry. I got lucky to have a co-star like Shivangi. We are very comfortable with each other; be it on-screen or off-screen. We are extremely good friends well," Mohsin said in a statement.

"And because we share such a great friendship, that is what translates on-screen for (the characters) Kartik and Naira. I can say that our relationship as Mohsin and Shivangi is a lot like how the core relationship of Kartik and Naira is on the show," he added.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You