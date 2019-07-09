Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Shaurya Shah's Mother Finally Breaks Silence On Why He Quit Show
Shaurya Shah was widely appreciated and loved for his role of Kairav in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.
Image courtesy: Instagram
The news of Shaurya Shah quitting the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been making rounds all over the social media since the past weekend. This was following a post shared from Shaurya's account, saying that the child was leaving the show because of his ill health.
Besides this some of the other reports suggested it was Shaurya's tantrums which cost him the show. However, when Shaurya's mother was contacted about the same by Spotboye she said, "I know. By now 100 stories must be floating around but the truth is that Shaurya is down with viral fever, past 5 days and he couldn’t go for shoots. In fact, he has not attended his school even today. I have all his medical certificates as proof too. So, they (production house, Director’s Kut) had to replace him on immediate basis".
On further being asked about pulling down the post, Shaurya mother said, "The production team called me and said to pull down the post because they didn’t want the news of Shaurya quitting the show to go out before they introduce his replacement."
Shaurya Shah played the role of actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's five-year-old son Kairav in the popular TV show and was widely appreciated and loved for his performance.
