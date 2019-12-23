Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Divya Bhatnagar aka Gulabo Marries Beau Gagan

Divya Bhatnagar tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Gagan. The wedding ceremony was performed at a Gurudwara in Mumbai.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Divya Bhatnagar aka Gulabo Marries Beau Gagan
Image: Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actress Divya Bhatnagar tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Gagan aka Gabru. The wedding ceremony was performed at a Gurudwara in Mumbai.

Expressing her desire on having a simple ceremony, Divya told The Times of India, “We wanted a simple wedding without any taam-jhaam and so, we only invited a handful of close friends on our big day. We performed all rituals, including mehendi, haldi and the chooda ceremony.”

The actress further added, “Everything happened suddenly. We have been in a relationship for five years and have weathered many storms, but we were certain that we wanted to be together.”

The actress took to her Instagram to share a picture with her husband in their wedding attire. The couple posed for the picture hand- in-hand. The caption read, “WE DID”.

View this post on Instagram

WE DID ❤️❤️

A post shared by Divya Bhatnagar (@divyabhatnagarofficial) on

Divya, who has been dating Gagan for the past five years, exchanged rings in 2015.

As per the report, the families were against the marriage as they belong to different castes.

Divya came into the limelight after she portrayed the role of a domestic help named Gulabo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also been appreciated for her roles in other daily soaps like Jeet Gayi to Piya More, Sanskar- Dharohar Apno Ki.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram