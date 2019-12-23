Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Divya Bhatnagar aka Gulabo Marries Beau Gagan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actress Divya Bhatnagar tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Gagan aka Gabru. The wedding ceremony was performed at a Gurudwara in Mumbai.

Expressing her desire on having a simple ceremony, Divya told The Times of India, “We wanted a simple wedding without any taam-jhaam and so, we only invited a handful of close friends on our big day. We performed all rituals, including mehendi, haldi and the chooda ceremony.”

The actress further added, “Everything happened suddenly. We have been in a relationship for five years and have weathered many storms, but we were certain that we wanted to be together.”

The actress took to her Instagram to share a picture with her husband in their wedding attire. The couple posed for the picture hand- in-hand. The caption read, “WE DID”.

Divya, who has been dating Gagan for the past five years, exchanged rings in 2015.

As per the report, the families were against the marriage as they belong to different castes.

Divya came into the limelight after she portrayed the role of a domestic help named Gulabo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also been appreciated for her roles in other daily soaps like Jeet Gayi to Piya More, Sanskar- Dharohar Apno Ki.

