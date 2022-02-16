Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Mohena Kumari Announces Pregnancy, Shares Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Tv actress Mohena Kumari who rose to fame with popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is expecting her first child with husband Suyash Rawat. The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared the happy news of her pregnancy, with her fans, by posting some adorable pictures with her husband Suyash.

The post shared by Mohena on the photo-and-video-sharing-platform features one small-happy family. The first photo accompanying the post us a picture of Mohena, her husband Suyash and their cute pet dog, as they all sat in a lush green garden. The second snap is a picture of Mohena as she looks at her baby bump. She looked pretty in an ethnic wear and the pregnancy glow is quite visible on her face. Taking to the captions, Mohena wrote, “Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the Good News with All @suyeshrawat. Thank you for the lovely pictures @shrirangswarge. You made it such a happy day for us .”

Check the post below:

As soon as the post hit Instagram, Mohena’s friends from the industry including Nakuul Mehta, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Jamie Lever and many others congratulated her.

For the unversed, Mohena tied the knot with businessman Suyash Rawat in 2019 and shifted base to Dehradun. Currently, the actress is in a happy space and is enjoying life to the fullest. Talking about her plans to return to acting in daily soaps, she shared in an interview with BT, “I strongly believe in the saying ‘Never say never’. I am not sure whether I would ever like to return to TV, but that does not mean that I will never come back on screen. Currently, I can only say that I am in a very happy space and enjoying my life to the fullest."

“TV has been a great learning experience. I learnt the craft of acting, about life, relationships, people, etc. Of course, I miss having a routine, getting up in the wee hours to be on the sets, and miss meeting my co-actors. But that’s ok for now. Technology has made so many things possible. Even if I am away from them, I can still be in touch through phone calls, video chats and so on. Now, it’s very easy to stay in touch with your friends. But I like seeing them in person and would soon like to visit Mumbai to meet my friends from the telly world," said Mohena.

