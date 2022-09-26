Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Navika Kotia Hospitalised, TMKOC's Palak Sindhwani Pays Her a Visit

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Navika Kotia has been hospitalised. Confirming the development on Instagram Stories, the actress posted a photo of herself from a ward of a hospital where she got her check-up done. In the photo, Navika embedded a text that said, “Admitted.”

In the following Stories, Navika penned a long note expressing how overwhelmed she felt and thanked her friends for taking care of her. “As exhausting and difficult the past three days have been for me physically… I just feel so grateful to be surrounded by such loving and helpful friends! You guys know who are I don’t need to tag… all I wanna say is thank you so much for taking care of me and helping me in big or small ways! And to my wonderful family whom I have troubled a little too much but they have been just so patient and loving. I love you all,” she wrote.

Palak Sindhwani who plays Sonu’s character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also made a surprise visit to the actress in the hospital. Navika shared a snap with her as they hugged each other “Baby you light up my world like nobody else, Love you Palku, You made me feel so much better instantly best surprise,” she wrote along with the photo.

Navika plays the character of Maya in Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai show, which is one of the longest-running shows in television history. The character of Maya was recently introduced on the show, giving a new narrative to the plot which has been brimming with twists and turns.

Talking about the ongoing storyline of the show, Maya who is Dr Kunal Khera’s sister has a dream to become a singer but doesn’t know how to sing. To fulfil her dream Dr Kunal blackmails Akshara to lend her voice by kidnapping her brother Kairav. He takes her to Mauritius away from her husband, Abhimanyu, and her family. However, Abhimanyu and Akshara cross paths with each other and she decides to tell him the truth.

But before that could happen Dr Kunal prompts Abhi against Akshara.

