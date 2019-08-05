Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Priyanka and Husband Vikas Kalantri Share First Pictures of Son Vihaan

Days after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Priyanka Kalantri welcomed her first baby with husband Vikas Kalantri, the duo has shared the name of their newborn. Taking to Instagram, Kalantri shared a picture kissing his baby boy. Revealing the first pictures and the name of the newborn, Kalantri captioned the picture, “Good Morning. Please welcome #vihaan kalantri as it also means a new day or dawning of a New Era. @vihaankalantri.”

Priyanka too shared a picture and wrote, "Love At First Sight. This is a first picture taken after my son @vihaankalantri was born and I took him into my arms. It felt like the biggest achievement of my life. I’m so grateful to God for this moment. The most special moment of my life."

The post has received wishes from many showbiz celebrities, including Umang Jain, Ridhima Pandit, Bhagyashree, Bhumika Gurung and Dalljiet Kaur, among others. The celebs congratulated the couple and shared adorable wishes for the newborn Vihaan. Actress Ridhi Dogra, Sayantani Ghosh, Gauahar Khan, Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan also made to shower their love and wishes for the newborn.

The new parents also created an official Instagram page for their baby boy Vihaan Kalantri.

The couple, Priyanka and Vikas, welcomed the baby boy on July 24. The happy parents also shared a number of pictures from Priyanka’s maternity post back in July, creating a buzz on social media.

A few days back, Yeh hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya went to the hospital to see Vikas and Priyanka's newborn. Bigg Boss winner and Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Shweta Tiwari also paid a visit to the newborn and the parents, along with husband Abhinav Kohli and their son Reyaansh.

Priyanka and Vikas tied the knot on February 2012 and welcomed their baby seven years later. Priyanka has worked in a number of TV shows, including Palkon ki Chaon Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Odhni Rang Badalti Odhni.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.