Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Priyanka Announces Pregnancy with Hubby Vikas Kalantri

Priyanka and Vikas got married in 2012, after the couple met at a friend’s birthday party and soon fell for each other.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
Image courtesy: Vikas Kalantri/ Instagram
Actress Priyanka Kalantri, known for her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and her Bollywood actor husband Vikas Kalantri recently took to social media to announce the couple's pregnancy with a gorgeous picture and a long note.

Vikas took to his official instagran account and posted, "A new feeling #dadtobe @priyankavikaaskalantri a new beginning."



Priyanka too posted, "Stepping into the 100k world with a new world inside me. Excitement for both. Thank you my instafamily for always being there and being so supportive. Its almost impossible to express the happiness @vikaaskalantri and me are experiencing at this stage.Waiting for our tiny tot to come and complete our world #mothersdiary."



The couple soon started receiving congratulatory messages from both television actors and fans on their instagram handles respectively. Actors Anita Hassanandani, Yuvika Chaudhary, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Dalljiet Kaur among others wished the couple on their new journey.

Priyanka and Vikas got married in 2012, after the couple met at a friend’s birthday party and soon fell for each other.

Vikas is known for having essayed a number of characters on the big screen in films like Pyaar Zindagi Hai, Dil Bechara Pyaar Ka Maara, Jigyaasa and Jimmy. Priyanka on her part has acted as Ayush Agrawal's sister in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The mum-to-be has also been a part of shows like Palkon Ki Chaon Mein and Rang Badalti Odhni.

