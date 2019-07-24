Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Priyanka Kalantri & Husband Vikaas Welcome Baby Boy

TV actress Priyanka Kalantri, who is known for playing Ayush Agarwal's sister in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently welcomed her first child with husband Vikas Kalantri. Taking to social media, Vikas announced the good news by writing, "We have been blessed with a #Babyboy Mom and son both are healthy. @priyankavikaaskalantri."

Previously, the actress had also shared a couple of pictures from her maternity photo shoot in which she looked gorgeous sporting that radiant pregnancy glow. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a cute picture of herself dressed in a pink maxi dress during her third trimester.

She captioned the picture as, "This entire journey of carrying my little baby inside has made me the most happiest person Only a mother can understand this kind of unconditional. Totally sinking into the new mee time pampering and relaxing myself while looking forward to meeting my little one very soon."

On the work front, Priyanka has been a part of shows like Palkon Ki Chaon Mein and Rang Badalti Odhni, besides Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Currently, the couple is running a family business. Along with that, Priyanka is also into wedding planning and trousseau management.

Some of other celebrities who are expecting their bundles of joy are Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou, Bruna Abdullah and AI as well as Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali.

