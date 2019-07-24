Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Priyanka Kalantri & Husband Vikaas Welcome Baby Boy

Actor Vikas Kalantri announced the good news on Instagram by sharing a photo of himself with wife Priyanka from their maternity photo shoot.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Priyanka Kalantri & Husband Vikaas Welcome Baby Boy
Image: Instagram
Loading...

TV actress Priyanka Kalantri, who is known for playing Ayush Agarwal's sister in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently welcomed her first child with husband Vikas Kalantri. Taking to social media, Vikas announced the good news by writing, "We have been blessed with a #Babyboy Mom and son both are healthy. @priyankavikaaskalantri."

Previously, the actress had also shared a couple of pictures from her maternity photo shoot in which she looked gorgeous sporting that radiant pregnancy glow. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a cute picture of herself dressed in a pink maxi dress during her third trimester.

She captioned the picture as, "This entire journey of carrying my little baby inside has made me the most happiest person Only a mother can understand this kind of unconditional. Totally sinking into the new mee time pampering and relaxing myself while looking forward to meeting my little one very soon."

View this post on Instagram

This entire journey of carrying my little baby inside has made me the most happiest person Only a mother can understand this kind of unconditional Totally sinking into the new mee time pampering and relaxing myself while looking forward to meeting my little one very soon‍♀️ #youmakemyworldgoround #boyorgirl . Outfit : @the_adhya_designer @akashidesignerstudio #mothersdiary #tobemommy #priyankavikaaskalantri #37weekspregnant #blogger #influencer #instablogger #instagood #instapic #tobemom #motherhood #momstuff #instalikes #instastyle #mommyblogger #happy #dressup #babybump #babybelly #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancydiary #vikaaskalantri #fathertobe #dadtobe #parentstobe #photooftheday

A post shared by Priyanka Vikaas Kalantri (@priyankavikaaskalantri) on

On the work front, Priyanka has been a part of shows like Palkon Ki Chaon Mein and Rang Badalti Odhni, besides Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Currently, the couple is running a family business. Along with that, Priyanka is also into wedding planning and trousseau management.

Some of other celebrities who are expecting their bundles of joy are Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou, Bruna Abdullah and AI as well as Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram