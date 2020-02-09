Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Shivangi Joshi Makes Music Video Debut with 'Aadatein'

"I couldn't have asked for a better music video debut than 'Aadatein'," Shivangi happily expressed as she shared the news on social media.

IANS

Updated:February 9, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Shivangi Joshi Makes Music Video Debut with 'Aadatein'
'Aadatein' poster

TV actress Shivangi Joshi, who is currently seen in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", has made her music video debut with Nikhil D'Souza's song "Aadatein". The track is composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar and written by Anurag Bhomia. "Aadatein" will release worldwide on February 11, Shivangi announced on social media as she shared the official first look poster of the song on social media.

"Music videos have been quite a rage these days and the reason perhaps why I have been selective about it till now. I always wanted my first music video to be a nice, soulful, romantic and relatable one. The song 'Aadatein' is a perfect mix and blend of each of them. I couldn't have asked for a better music video debut than 'Aadatein'," Shivangi happily expressed.

"Aadatein" is a part of the latest music series "Doublemint FreshTake", which is presented by Mars Wrigley in collaboration with music entertainment company Songfest.

Not only this, playback singer Abhay Jodhpurkar, who made Bollywood debut as Shah Rukh Khan's voice in "Zero" a while back, has also lent his voice to one of the songs in "Freshtake" series. He crooned to the song "Kanmani", which is penned by Ko Sesha. Abhay's song will be out on February 19.

"I was blown away when I heard Nikhil's version of 'Aadatein' and I knew I'd have to interpret the Tamil FreshTake in my own way to make it unique. Ko Sesha's guidance really helped and that's what makes it really special and exciting," Abhay said.

The songs from "FreshTake" series have been created by different music composers across four different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi.

"Keeping with our commitment to put the spotlight on Indian artistes that perform in different languages, we also aim to showcase the diversity of genres through this project, involving headlining musicians that are known for their inimitable styles across different genres such as pop, acoustic, dance and contemporary music," Gaurav Dagaonkar, Songfest's co-founder explained.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram