'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actress Simran Khanna Gets Divorced from Husband Bharat Dudani

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actress Simran Khanna Gets Divorced from Husband Bharat Dudani

TV actress Simran Khanna confirmed that her divorce with ex-husband was amicable and that he has got the legal custody of their son Vineet.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Simran Khanna has parted ways with her husband Bharat Dudani.

Confirming the news to SpotboyE, the actress said she and Bharat have decided to separate as a couple, amicably. “Yes, Bharat and I have divorced,” Simran said.

Simran and Bharat are also parents to a son named Vineet. Talking about the son’s custody, Simran said Vineet is with his father. "Well, Bharat has Vineet's custody. But I meet Vineet frequently. As I said, Bharat and I went separate ways but hold no grudges," she said.



Simran Khanna plays the role of Gayatri Goenka aka Gayu in the famous soap opera and has been widely appreciated for her role. She replaced Deblina Chatterjee after the Balika Vadhu actress declined to play the role of a mother to a five-year-old kid in the serial. Simran aka Gayu has been part of the various television shows, which include Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Krishnaben Khakhrawala and Udaan.

Simran Khanna is the sister of famous television actress Chahatt Khanna. She recently hogged the limelight after her social media posts with singer Mika Singh went viral, fueling speculations that the 33-year-old actress was in a relationship with the singer.

However, Chahatt brushed aside the rumours and said the post was for the promotion for their single titled “Quarantine Love”.

