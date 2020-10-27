Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast Celebrates Mohsin Khan aka Kartik’s Birthday on the Set

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan aka Kartik received a warm birthday surprise from his co-actors as he turned a year older on October 26. The pictures from the sets where he can be seen celebrating his birthday with the cast and crew of YRKKH has been shared online.

Mohsin has been showered with loads of love, blessings, and good wishes from all over his family, friends and his fans on social media. Mohsin’s co-actor Shivangi Joshi aka Naira from YRKKH took to her Instagram Story and shared some adorable pictures and a boomerang video to wish him a happy birthday.

Mohsin also took to his Instagram to share glimpses of his birthday celebrations with his family. In the picture, Mohsin can be seen wearing a checkered shirt as he posed with his family. Sharing the picture he wrote, “Birthday dinner...with my Khandaan.”

Mohsin is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following, especially among the female fans. He often shares pictures and treats his followers with glimpses of his life. Recently, he shared a picture from the sets of the show where he can be seen donning purple kurta. The actor looked handsome in the picture. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Our Greatest Glory is Rising everytime we Fall".

Meanwhile, Mohsin is one of the most loved, handsome and talented actors in the Indian Television industry. His chemistry with Shivangi is the key highlight of the show YRKKH and the duo is considered one of the most loved TV couples. They are popularly known as Kaira. The duo was also seen together in a music album Baarish and left the viewers spellbound with their magical chemistry. The video has garnered over 37 million views.