Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episodes to Air for One Hour to Entertain Audience Locked up at Home

Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira on Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has made a special announcement regarding the show. The actress took to her Instagram and has informed the viewers that their favorite show will now air for one hour on the channel.

"It's tough time for the people to stay isolated due to the coronavirus spread. The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have decided to keep the audience entertained even more and change the show's run time from half an hour to one hour, Monday to Saturday at 9-10 pm," Shivangi can be heard saying in a video shared on Instagram.

Besides Shivangi, TV actress Rupali Ganguly also took to Instagram and has shared the same information. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will air on the time slot of Rupali's new show Anupama. Anupama's timing has been deferred for now.

Anupama is a remake of the Bengali TV series Sreemoyee. The story revolves around a housewife played by Rupali.

Meanwhile, in the wake of coronavirus, the Indian Motion Producers' of Pictures Association (IMPPA) have announced that the shooting of films, TV shows, advertisements and web shows will have to stop from March 19 onwards till March 31st.

