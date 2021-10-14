Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin aka Kartik Bids Emotional Farewell as Show Embarks on New Journey

After playing the role of Kartik in the television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actor Mohsin Khan is all set to move towards new frontiers. The actor has ended his stint on the show, which he joined in 2016, this month. Mohsin instantly became an audience favourite for his chocolate boy persona, and on-screen chemistry with co-actor Shivangi Joshi, who played the role of Naira or Sirat. Mohsin and Shivangi became one of the most celebrated television couples.

Working with the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for such a significant time, Mohsin forged a memorable bond with them all. Mohsin’s Instagram handle gives us a glimpse of this behind-the-scenes bond that the actor shares with his colleagues. Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Manish Goenka aka Kartik’s father, also shares a special professional relationship with the actor. In an Instagram post shared earlier this year, Mohsin dedicated a note to Tyagi and wrote, “Been 5 years playing father and son. Our obsession over Mr Amitabh Bachchan or Sholay, Godfather or the entire world of filmmaking has kept our friendship strong since the start. Learned a lot from this dude and truly Whatta man.”

Here are Mohsin’s pics with other co-stars from the show.

Mohsin said that the show has been a very good experience. Mohsin said Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai holds a special place in his heart and the last few days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for him.

Mohsin agrees that he will miss essaying the role and alsochanging out with his team. Describing his relationship with the cast, he said that they have turned into his family and he wishes each one of them the best.

