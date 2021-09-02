Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi to Quit the Show in October?

One of the longest-running television shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's lead actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will quit the show in near future. While Mohsin plays the role of Kartik, Shivangi plays the character of Naira and the duo’s onscreen chemistry is highly appreciated by the audience. The viewers love their pair and they are lovingly known as 'Kaira'. As several reports suggested that the makers are planning to bring a leap in the show,Mohsin and Shivangiwill take an exit as they don’t want to play older roles.

A source close to the production team told SpotboyE that the famous Jodi will exit from the show in October and new faces will be introduced. He is quoted by the portal as saying, “Shivangi and Mohsin will be making an exit from the show by October first week and new actors will join in.” The source also revealed that the makers want to start a new storyline and hence, the decision has been made to rope in new faces as a lot of experiments have already been done with the existing characters.

Well, the news is quite heartbreaking for Kaira fans as their five-and-a-half years’ journey will come to an end. A few days back, when media reports suggesting that Mohsin would quit the show as a generation leap had been planned was surfaced on social media, fans showed their disappointment and even went on to suggestShivangi to quit the show as well.

Both Shivangi and Mohsin joined the show in 2016 and their amazing on-screen chemistry gained immense popularity. The duo becameone of the most loved couples in the television industry. They were also seen in a music album Baarish by Stebin Ben. Meanwhile, the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai was started in 2009 and will continue to entertain its fans in the near future.

