Popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to take a new turn following a six-year leap in the storyline. The show's lead Akshara, played by Pranali Rathod, will be returning to the Goenka House after a six-year leap. In the new promo of the show, Akshara is seen coming across Abhimanyu, played by Harshad Chopda, as she enters the Goenka House. The encounter results in a flow of emotion as Abhinayu questions Akshara as to why she returned after all these years. To which, she promptly replies that she had to come back. The promo also hints at changes in dynamics within the family after Akshara’s return. The new track of the show is likely to feature new twists and turns with a lot of drama in the upcoming episodes. Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new track, actress Pranali Rathod shared some interesting details.

“Akshara will be going back to Udaipur after six years where she finally meets her family, she is accompanied by Abhinav and Abhir. Akshara is nervous about how she will mould her relationships,” Pranali told PinkVilla.

Pranali said that Akshara is overjoyed to see her niece Roohi and can’t hold her emotions back after the reunion with her family and Abhimanyu.

The actress added that Akshara, like her mother, is a strong-willed woman who values her family and their responsibilities. “The character of Akshara has seen different shades of emotions and has gone through a roller coaster ride of relationships. The audience will get to witness a lot of drama in the show,” Pranali was quoted as saying.

With the return of Akshara to Goenka House, Abhimanyu ponders his relationship with her. Kairav, on the other hand, has mixed feelings because he was the one who was most affected by her departure. He is now rude to her and will be seen making fun of Abhinav's financial situation.

Bankrolled by Rajan Shah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is among the longest-running shows on Indian television. The first episode of the show was aired back in 2009.

The show airs Monday to Saturday at 9.30 p.m. on Star Plus.

