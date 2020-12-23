Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking Twist for Kaira’s Fans, Naira to Leave Kartik

TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase a shocking twist for Kaira fans as Naira might leave Kartik in the coming episodes. Currently, the audience is witnessing a high voltage drama in the show with the entry of Dr Riddhima, who created a rift between Naira, played by Shivangi Joshi, and Kartik, portrayed by Mohsin Khan. The show will go through a lot of twists and turns as the makers might show Naira’s death. Well, the news will be quite shocking for Kaira’s fan as they can’t imagine the show without the duo.

A promo video doing rounds on the Internet also suggests the same.

#newtwist #highpoint #yrkkh @khan_mohsinkhan @shivangijoshi18." In the clip, Kartik will be seen in a devastated state as he can be heard reciting a poetry, saying, "sb kuch tmne sikhaya tha par akale rhna kon sikhaega."

As the video dropped, Kaira fans have already started demanding for Naira’s comeback. A user commented, “Naira papas chiyea hme naira kartik dono sath ho bs,” while another user wrote, “I can't believe that.,. Naira is not there in the show now.... Please say it wrong. I just love them....” Some of the disappointed fans have even demanded to end the show.

Meanwhile, the character of Vrushika Mehta as Dr Riddhima in the show will come to an end in the upcoming episode. Earlier, it was seen that Riddhima had kidnapped Kairav and took him along. Now according to reports, when Kairav gets to know about his kidnapping, he will run for his life and fall into a deep lake. However, Dr Riddhima saves him but she herself will fall into the lake and will be saved by Naira. Later, she will be seen making her exit from their life while Kartik and Naira will return to Goenka house. Daadi will also be seen regaining consciousness on learning about Kartik-Naira's return.