Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shoot Halts After Actor Sachin Tyagi and Others Test COVID-19 Positive

Actor Sachin Tyagi who plays the role of Manish Goenka in popular Star Plus soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a report on Spotboye, in addition to Sachin, a few other cast and crew members of the show have also tested positive for the virus.

“Sachin Tyagi was running fever and hence he got himself tested. As of now, more members of the show including actors have got their tests done and now they are waiting for the results,” a source close to the team was quoted by Spotboye as saying,

The work for the show was in full swing, however, Sachin and others’ coronavirus diagnosis has led to a temporary standstill in the shooting. The report further added that when the portal got in touch with the actor, he said, "I can't say anything on this and request you to get in touch with the productions."

The long-running daily soap features Mohsin Khan as Kartik Goenka and Shivangi Joshi as Naira Goenka in the lead roles. The current track in the show follows Sachin’s character losing his memory after he meets with an accident. He goes back many years in his life and starts behaving like a child.

Speaking about the turn his character is taking on the show, Sachin told BollywoodLife, "This character was such that 40-45 years of Manish's life have been wiped off from his memory. He started acting like a child. In such a situation, you need to think that if a kid of 3-4 years old is stuck between strangers, how scared and insecure he is going to be. So that is the fear (sic)."

The YRKKH team recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on the sets along with show producer Rajan Shahi.