Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Vrushika Mehta Gets Engaged To Saurabh Ghedia; See Blissful Pics

Television actress Vrushika Mehta, best known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Dil Dosti Dance, got engaged to her boyfriend Saurabh Ghedia on December 11. The actress took to Instagram and posted a couple of blissful pictures with her fiancé as they got ready for their journey together.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared several dreamy pictures from her engagement ceremony and wrote, “Our beginning of forever ♾️ 11.12.2022."

She also shared a beautiful video of her and Saurabh from their engagement day. Kishwer Merchant, Kanika Mann, Sonal Vengurlekar, Rohan Gandotra, Vaishnavi Rao and other celebrities congratulated her. However, not much is known about Saurabh yet. His Instagram profile confirms that he is based in Toronto, Canada.

Vrushika is known for her chararacter of Sharon Rai Prakash in Dil Dosti Dance. She was just amazing with her dancing and acting in the show. Her sizzling chemistry with Shantanu Maheshwari in the show won hearts. Later, she was also seen in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Satrangi Sasural among others. She has also been a part of several music videos and web shows.

Vrushika has always been treating all her fans with her amazing dance videos. She has also been sharing a lot of pretty pictures on social media. Her fun dance videos with Dil Dosti Dance co-star Bharat Ragathi have been loved by fans.

Read all the Latest Movies News here