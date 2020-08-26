Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan Test Negative for Covid-19: Report

Three actors and four crew members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tested positive for coronavirus. All of them are under home quarantine, given they do not have any major symptoms. Among the actors, apart from Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar and Swati Chitnis tested positive. All three actors are part of the Goenka family in the show. After their reports came in, the shoot was stalled, and crew members underwent tests. Four crew members tested positive and are receiving medical attention.

Now, as per a report in SpotboyE.com, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have tested negative.

A source from the show reveals, "Shivangi and Mohsin received their report today and fortunately it has turned out negative. However, all the members of the show have been asked to undergo home quarantine for the safety reason".

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi in a statement shared that following the SOP, the set was sanitised and fumigated on Monday. He also assured that the team has been following all protocols. “The three actors are an integral part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As they are asymptomatic, they are under home quarantine. We immediately got everyone on the set tested, and four of the crew members tested positive. The BMC has been informed, and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to,” he shared.