Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Tension Between Akshara and Abhimanyu Continues, Will Love Prevail?

The Saturday episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhimanyu reaching home and thinking about his argument with Akshara. Manjari comes there and asks him about Akshara’s whereabouts. He tells her that she has gone back to her home. Manjari gets worried and dials Akshara. However, Akshara too tells her that Abhimanyu will take some time to calm down. When Manjari asks if she will be back by the evening, Akshara tells her that Kairav has something important to discuss so she will stay there for the night.

Akshara is in tears but doesn’t want to show it to anyone. She sings and dances with everyone but Kairav senses that something is not fine. When he asks her about the same, Akshara assures him that all is well but Kairav tells her that he knows she is lying. Akshara then tries to change the topic and leaves.

The next day, Abhimanyu and Akshara miss each other as they wake up. Both of them try to call each other at the same time but could not connect as their phones show engaged.

Meanwhile, at the Birla residence, Abhimanyu notices that Neil has been taking care of Harshvardhan and gets upset about the same.

Later, Akshara gets to know that the Goenkas are celebrating sawan milan festival and gets very excited about the same. Swarna asks her to call the Birlas too but she tells them that things are not fine at home and therefore they shouldn’t invite them. She further adds that she does not want to talk about her in-laws. The Goenkas then suspect that something is not right with Akshara.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu tells Manjari that Akshara wanted to see her family and that’s why she went to the Goenkas. Later, he and Akshara bump into each other and engage in a fun banter. Suhasini also informs Abhimanyu about the sawan festival and asks him to come home with his family.

What will happen next? Will Abhimanyu and Akshara sort out their differences?

