1-min read

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Take 5 Years Leap, Promo Shows Naira as Single Mother

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all geared up for another generation leap and will showcase lead characters Naira and Kartik leading separate lives.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 11, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Take 5 Years Leap, Promo Shows Naira as Single Mother
Image courtesy: Shivangi Arora/ Instagram
Loading...
It seems that popular Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all geared up for another generation leap and will showcase lead characters Naira and Kartik leading separate lives.

Star Plus took to their official Instagram handle and posted about the development with the caption, "#5YearsLater, where has life brought Kartik and Naira aka Shivangi Joshi? Find out on #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, Tonight at 9:30pm on StarPlus and also on Hotstar."



Shivangi Joshi who essays the role of Naira will be seen as a single mum to a five-year-old and according to a promo released by the show, the characters of Naira and Kartik (played by Mohsin Khan) are shown leading separate lives.

The promo shows Naira calling someone to cut a birthday cake while Kartik too is shown telling someone that he is coming. In the course of the promo, it is revealed that Naira has become a mother and her son comes running to her, while Kartik aka Mohsin Khan cuts a cake with his family and still misses Naira aka Shivangi Joshi.

This is not the first time Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has gone through a leap. The makers of the show have used the leap on Kartik aka Mohsin Khan and Naira aka Shivangi Joshi once before and the original heroine of the show Hina Khan had quit because the makers kept on adding leaps to the show.

Once the promos hit Instagram, fans too have shown their displeasure at the new leap. One fan wrote, "When will this end?*

Another wrote, "waiting for it to end...After every month there is a leap don’t u guys feel that u should shut up this serial?" while another posted, "It's time to off Air the snow and make a show with Good Content & Limited Episode."

Others too shared similar sentiments, with one even writing, "When will this foul show end? Like it’s been 10 yrs and we still don't know that YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI."

Notably, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows on television, having completed 10 years.

Read full article
Loading...
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

