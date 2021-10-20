Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Trailer: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant in a Love Triangle

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running daily soaps on Indian television. Even with the lead actors Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan bidding adieu to the show, the picture is not yet over. YRKKH is all set to witness another generation leap soon. The makers of the popular show will be introducing a new track to surge the ratings. The generation leap will revolve around the lives of Naira and Kartik’s children – Akshara, Kairav and Aarohi, who are all grown up now. A new character, Abhimanyu, has also been introduced.

Earlier, there were a lot of rumours around who will be playing the lead roles post the generation leap. Among the rumoured names, it was Harshad Chopda who created buzz and had set the social media on frenzy. Fans were wishing that the rumours turned true, and it has.

Read: Kavita Kaushik Shares ‘Insane’ Bikini Picture Of Yoga On The Beach; Take A Look

Harshad (Abhimanyu) and Pranali Rathod (Aarohi) have been roped in to play the new leads in the daily soap, following the generation leap. The first look of Harshad and Pranali from YRKKH were shared on social media recently. We have learned that the cast and crew of the show are currently busy shooting for the upcoming track in Udaipur.

In the clicks, while Harshad looked dapper in a white traditional outfit, Pranali wore a bright yellow dress. The duo was seen playing the violin in the unseen pictures from the sets.

A trailer has also been revealed and has hinted at a love triangle story between the three main characters. They are seen standing at a river bank where dropping a coin fulfils wishes. Karishma Sawant will be playing the character of Akshara in the new storyline.

Read: Does Casting Couch Exist? Here’s What Ileana D Cruz Thinks

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was launched in 2009. The show has managed to entertain its audience for over 12 years with its drama-packed storyline. Despite reaching the milestone of 3000 episodes, the show continues to remain a fan favourite. In the beginning, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra essayed the lead roles in the daily soap. Post a generation leap, Shivangi and Moshin were introduced as the new lead pair.

Mohsin had already completed his shoot while Shivangi, who essayed the role of Naira/Sairat for over five years, was still completing her part in the show. On the last day of her shoot, Shivangi had penned a heartfelt note thanking the YRKKH team for giving her this lifetime opportunity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.