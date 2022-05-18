Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu Fights For Akshara's Dreams

Wednesday episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Akshara and Abhimanyu visiting the hospital where the staff members give them a warm welcome. They give flowers to the newlywed couple and tell Akshara that they are excited to work with them. Aarohi, who was also present there gets a little upset listening to all this.

However, Akshara keeps wondering why nobody is telling Abhimanyu that the music department in the hospital will be shut down soon. As Abhimanyu takes Akshara to his cabin, he senses that Akshara is not quite happy. He expresses excitement regarding Akshara’s music department but was left shocked when Akshara tells him that she doesn’t want it. When Abhimanyu asks her if she is nervous, Akshara tells him that people will think it’s because of her husband that she got this department and not because she is capable enough.

This upsets Abhimanyu who gets angry saying Akshara is respecting him and his career. Trying to make him understand what she meant, Akshara tells him that the music department won’t be profitable enough. However, Abhimanyu realises that someone must have said something to Akshara and asks her about it. Before Akshara could tell him something, they were interrupted by a doctor who asks Abhimanyu to check a patient. Akshara leaves from there. While going to the ward, Abhimanyu realises that Akshara must have heard something from his father Harshvardhan.

At the Birla house, everyone is confused by the sound of a siren. When everyone comes out of their rooms to check what the siren is, Abhimanyu tells them that this is a warning. Abhimanyu further tells Harshvardhan that he shouldn’t have decided about the music department without discussing it with him. Mahima interrupts him saying they need not because even he opened it without consulting them. When Harshvardhan the investment in the department, Abhimanyu tells him that he started it with the available resources.

Even Shefali interrupts and questions Abhimanyu why did he not think about the same when Paarth wanted to focus on his music career. To this, Paarth argues that he is not a therapist but Akshara is. Shefali tells them that it wouldn’t have taken much time to learn those skills and Abhimanyu should have supported him the way he is supporting Akshara.

Aanand then suggests Harshavardhan to talk to the other departments and look at them in detail. But Harshvardhan refuses the same saying he will close the department because it’s the management’s decision. Harshavardhan and Abhimanyu get into a massive argument and Akshara stops them by saying that it’s their call whether they want the department or not, but she won’t be a part of it.

Abhimanyu was shocked to hear this and Mahima tells him that he was unnecessarily fighting for someone who is not even interested in the department. Harshvardhan too taunts him that be it Akshara or his mother, he knows who is deserving and who is not. Abhimanyu leaves from there while Akshara is in tears.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Akshara aplogises to Abhimanyu for saying no to working in the music department but Abhimanyu tells her that she should be sorry for not fighting for her dreams. Later, Akshara gets to know that it’s Manjari and Harshvardhan’s anniversary and she plans to surprise them. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu is adamant that he will not let Harshvardhan dictate the rules for his wife.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.