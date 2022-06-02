Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara Learns Manjari's Big Secret and It's About Abhimanyu

The Thursday episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Anand telling Harsh that they should put Mahima’s mother’s name outside the DNA Testing Lab because the hospital was made on her parents’ land. However, Harsh opposes the idea saying it’s not Manjari’s parents who built the hospital and made it so successful. Abhimanyu too comes there when they ask him to come to the hospital to check the arrangements for Founder’s day celebration. Abhimanyu apologises to Akshara and leaves.

The next day, Abhimanyu is seen performing his morning prayers and is heard saying that he is worried about the day. Later, at the breakfast table, Harsh is sure that the founder’s day celebration will be a success. Mahima then asks Manjari if she is coming too. Harsh interrupts saying there is no need for Manjari to be there.

Following this, Abhimanyu tells him that she can rightfully come as the hospital has been made on her father’s land. He also adds that Manjari has all rights to come because she is his mother. Harsh then asks Neil for the list of doctors who are invited to the celebration. Abhimanyu takes it from him and calls out the names. However, both Manjari and Harsh are left shocked when Abhimanyu reads the name of Dr. Avni. Harsh then asks Abhimanyu to strike off her name saying she is dead. Manjari is shocked to hear this. However, Akshara understands that something isn’t right. When Akshara asks her if she is fine and if she is hiding something, Manjari tells her that she does not want to go to the hospital.

Later, Akshara goes to the hospital and hears someone say that Manjari has asked for the DNA reports. Akshara senses there that something is worrying Manjari and goes to collect it. However, she then realises that if she interferes, it will upset Abhimanyu and therefore she leaves the report there itself. However, Aarohi accidentally takes them.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Aarohi tells Akshara that Abhimanyu is Harsh’s illegitimate son. His DNA matches 98% with Harsh’s but 0% with Manjari. Akshara is shocked to hear this. Later, Akshara tells Manjari that she knows the secret about the DNA test.

