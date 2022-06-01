Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara Takes a Stand For Paarth But Abhimanyu Gets Upset

The Wednesday episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhimanyu getting a sweet surprise from Akshara when he visits his cabin and finds it decorated. Akshara tells him that they missed their dinner reservation so she thought of giving him a surprise. Abhimanyu apologises to her for being late, but she tells him that a nurse had informed her that he is in surgery. They then plan to go for ice cream after dinner and then a long drive. Akshara and Abhimanyu spend some quality time together.

Meanwhile, at the Birla house, Paarth and Shefali are seen arguing over the former being unemployed. Shefali tells him that even though he needs a baby, he must understand that it’s a big responsibility especially when one of them is not earning. Anand gets angry hearing their conversation and calls them downstairs. Paarth tells them that he wants to work in the music field and left his job because he did not fit in. However, Shefali adds that the music industry will not help him at all. Just then Paarth notices Akshara, who was there to get the car keys for her ice cream date with Abhimanyu. He asks her to support him and tell others about music. He goes on to say that he is ready to work as a music therapist with Akshara at the charitable hospital. This makes Shefali furious who argues that a qualified doctor like him must not do all this. Akshara explains to Shefali that if Paarth wants to make his passion his profession then there is nothing wrong with it.

However, Mahima interrupts in between and insults Akshara saying she must not make her son a loser just like her. When Akshara tries to defend music. Amid all this, Paarth tells them that he is an adult and he can decide for himself what he wants to do. He tells Akshara that he will work with her. Akshara then informs Paarth about the vacancy of a music therapist at the charitable hospital and he gets happy hearing this.

Harsh interrupts saying one member is enough to tarnish the reputation of the family. By then Abhimanyu also comes and overhears their conversation. He too supports Paarth but Anand asks him to not interfere between him and his son. Harsh then taunts Akshara but Abhimanyu stops him saying he won’t let him comment on his wife. He tells them they are all adults and should talk like one. He then leaves from there.

Akshara follows him and tells him that Paarth needed their support. Abhimanyu gets angry and asks her why did she have to share her opinion with them when they are not concerned about her. Akshara tells him that Paarth was very emotional and asked her to talk about music and music therapy. Abhimanyu gets upset with her.

Meanwhile, Harsh, Anand and Mahima are talking about founder’s day when Harsh tells them that they will have a big celebration which will help them with the publicity for their new departments. At the same time, Akshara teases Abhimanyu. They share some cosy moments before Neil comes. He tells Abhimanyu that Harsh and Anand have called him.

