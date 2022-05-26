Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara's Job Interview Leaves Abhimanyu Worried

The recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhimanyu taking Akshara for her job interview at a charitable hospital. When Akshara asks him to not let his work suffer, Abhi informs her that he had no important affair at the hospital and therefore has taken the day off. He then tells Akshara that he really wishes to accompany her for the interview so that he can boost her morale. He goes on to say that Akshara is innocent and that she must understand that there are all kinds of people in all professions. Abhimanyu then assures Akshara that he will always take care of her.

Meanwhile, at the Goenka’s residence, the family is seen discussing Kairav’s wedding plans. The family members ask Kairav about his ladylove Anisha and if he has broken up with her. However, Kairav reveals that he has no idea about her whereabouts. He then tells everyone that it is his responsibility to get Aarohi married and that he will not tie the knot before Aarohi does. However, his decision leaves Manish worried.

Once Akshara and Abhimanyu visit the charitable hospital, the former is excited but the latter is left confused and disappointed. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that the charitable hospital is chaotic and crowded. When Akshara tells him that the hospital is meant for poor people, Abhi explains that he has no problem with the lack of facilities but with the attitude of staff members here. He further argues how such hospitals only use the tag of charitable hospitals for the sake of saving taxes.

Abhimanyu asks Akshara not to appear for the interview. However, she tells him that she really wants to work at a charitable hospital with the aim to help people. While Abhimanyu asks Akshara to reconsider her decision, she requests him to at least let her experience it. Akshara then leaves Abhimanyu to appear for the interview.

Meanwhile, Aarohi dials Rudra and asks him why he has been ignoring her. To this, he reveals that Abhimanyu has warned him to stay away from her. When Aarohi asks for the details of what Abhimanyu said, Rudra lies to her. He tells her that Abhimanyu was left jealous after he praised her. Rudra further tells Aarohi that Abhimanyu insulted her saying she is in the hospital only because she is Akshara’s sister. Unaware that it is all a lie, Aarohi is left shocked after listening to this.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu gets upset seeing what looks like her offer letter and throws it away. Following this Akshara tells him that she’ll do whatever he says and asks him to make a decision.

