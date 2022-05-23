Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Jolt In Abhimanyu and Akshara's Love Life

Monday’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Akshara thanking Abhimanyu for coming on time and asking him if he is happy with the surprise that she has planned for Manjari and Harshvardhan. Akshara then asks them to cut the cake. However, she then hears Harshvardhan telling Manjari that she could have stopped Akshara from doing all these arrangements. While Manjari stays silent, Harsh tells her that it is Akshara’s way to seek revenge on him. Akshara is shocked to hear this.

Manjari then cuts the cake but Harshvardhan refuses to eat it. He tells everyone that the cake is not good for his health. Abhimanyu then takes Manjari to his room.

Akshara tells the Goenkas that they should enjoy the party. The Goenkas sense that something is not right. While Kairav is heard saying that Akshara did it with good intentions but nobody saw that, Aarohi can be seen mumbling that Akshara should stop celebrating every occasion. As Akshara leaves, Kairav tells the Goenkas that they should take Akshara along with them because the situation at the Birla house doesn’t seem good.

Following this, Akshara goes to her room where she hears Abhimanyu telling Manjari that he knows she is hurt. Manjari has tears in her eyes and Abhimanyu tries to comfort her. Manjari then tells him that there are guests waiting and she should go to them. She also asks Abhimanyu to not vent his anger on Akshara.

Meanwhile, Akshara bumps into Harshvardhan and apologises to him for the surprise party. She tells him that she didn’t know that it would hurt him so much. While Harshvardhan refuses to accept Akshara’s apology, Abhimanyu overhears their conversation.

Manjari is busy looking after the guests and Kairav asks her if they can take Akshara with them. Manjari agrees and tells Akshara that would be for the best. Akshara goes to talk to Abhimanyu and asks him if she can go. However, Abhimanyu replies to her rudely and says that she can go. Akshara tells him that anger quite often damages a lot of things. She then finds the tickets that Abhimanyu had booked and gets upset. Akshara gets emotional and teary-eyed. As Abhimanyu continues to ignore her, Akshara leaves.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu is at his home when Manjari comes to him and tells him that he needs to go to the Goenka house and bring Akshara back to complete the pag phera ritual. At the Goenka house, Akshara is waiting for Abhimanyu.

What will happen next? Will Abhimanyu forgive Akshara?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.