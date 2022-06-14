Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjari Refuses To Divorce Harsh

The Tuesday episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhimanyu telling Manjari that he has seen her suffer enough but he won’t let her suffer now. He makes her leave Harsh’s hand and takes her away. This leaves the entire family shocked. Anand then tells Harsh that whatever Abhimanyu said was not right. Mahima also added that it’s shocking for someone to get divorced at this age.

Abhimanyu takes Manjari to another room and asks her to sleep. Following this, Akshara takes him outside and explains that he must not push his decision on Manjari. She tells him to divorce Harsh or not should be Manjari’s decision and not anyone else’s. However, Abhimanyu remains adamant about his decision and tells Akshara that he has always seen his mother suffer.

Later, Abhimanyu is sitting in the living room when Mahima comes to him and explains that what he is doing is wrong and he shouldn’t be doing it. Anand also backs Mahima, but Abhimanyu asks what they would have done if it had happened to them. He tells them that his mother has always kept quiet and never shown how hurt she is but it’s enough now and he will separate his parents. Amid all this, Akshara also asks Abhimanyu to calm down and think about his decision again. She tells him that if he makes a decision in haste it will destroy everything, but if he gives it time and thinks about it he might save people from getting hurt.

Later, Harsh calls Akshara as Akshu and thanks her for taking his side. But Akshara tells him she did not take his side and neither she will ever take his side.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu and Akshara patch up. The next day everyone is in the living room when Akshara brings Manjari. She asks Abhimanyu what’s going on and then Abhimanyu hands over some papers to Manjari. She throws them away and tells Abhimanyu she can’t divorce her husband.

