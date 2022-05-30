Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: What Is Manjari's Big Secret?

Monday’s episode of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Akshara coming to help Manjari in the kitchen. Though she asks her not to, Akshara continues to help and says she will only leave if she leaves with her. Later, Abhimanyu comes to talk to Akshara but leaves as she doesn’t come. Akshara then goes to the room and tells Abhimanyu that she should have been angry with him and not the other way round. The two get into a fun argument and spend some quality moments together before Neil comes and tells them that Manjari has called them.

Meanwhile, Manjari has the adoption papers in her hand and is tearing them when Harsh comes there. She puts it in the garbage and asks for help to burn it. But she accidentally leaves one paper. Later the same paper gets mixed with one of Abhimanyu’s hospital documents.

Following this, Akshara reaches her new workplace when she gets surprised to see that no doctors were available. The patients were rather being asked to come to a private hospital for treatment. Akshara calls Abhimanyu and asks him if she can send a patient as there are no doctors available. She then asks the lady to go to the Birla hospital. However, when she takes out her file, she finds the adoption papers and is shocked to see them.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu is seen yelling at the hospital since no doctors were available. He threatens to file a complaint against them but Akshara tries to calm him down. The staff then taunts Akshara for calling her husband. She tells Abhimanyu that he shouldn’t have done that. The couple gets into an argument.

Once Akshara reaches home, Harsh shouts at her for calling Abhimanyu to the charitable hospital to help her. Manjari tries to comfort her. Later, Harsh informs them that their DNA testing will be done and Manjari gets scared.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Harsh tells everyone that he has received a message from the hospital that all the arrangements for the DNA tests have been done. Mahima asks Manjari if she is coming to which Harsh tells her she does not need to come. However, Abhimanyu taunts his father that it’s her father’s land on which the hospital was made and therefore Manjari must be invited. Harsh then asks Abhimanyu about the guestlist for the DNA tests when the latter takes Dr. Avni’s name. This leaves both, Manjari and Harsh shocked.

What is Manjari hiding? Will some big secret jolt Abhimanyu’s life?

