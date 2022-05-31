Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda Are NOT Dating

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on television. The show has been ruling TRP charts for a long time now. Akshara and Abhimanyu’s romance in the show is widely loved audience. These two characters are played by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda respectively. While their on-screen chemistry is everyone’s favourite, recently the dating rumours of the two also made headlines. However, Pranali and Harshad have now clarified that they are not in a romantic relationship.

In a recent live session on Instagram, Pranali addressed dating reports and mentioned that they are just good friends. She also requested fans not to give a different name to their friendship. “He is a very very good friend of mine. Let me clear, Harshad and I are not dating. We are good friends, just like best friends,” she said. “Hamari dosti ko aise alag naam na diya jaaye,” the actress added.

Recently, a source close to the show told TellyChakkar that something is surely cooking up between Harshad and Pranali. “Pranali was smitten by Harshad and it was obvious. Today just like him, she has become reclusive too. He acts as her mentor but clearly, there’s something brewing. I don’t think they will come out in the open and address it, given Harshad is very private about his personal life,” the source claimed.

In an earlier interview, Harshad mentioned that he doesn’t have time for love as of now because he wishes to concentrate on his work. The actor further talked about his bond with Pranali, and added that nothing will happen just because fans want it.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, in the recent episode we saw Akshara and Abhimanyu spending some romantic moments together. Following this, the couple also planned to go on a date.

