Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi Shares Sunkissed Pictures on Instagram

Shivangi Joshi, one of the more popular actors on Indian television has taken to the photo-sharing platform, Instagram to upload a series of gorgeous pictures. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress chose to caption the image with the lyrics from Selena Gomez’s song Who Says.

Shivangi captioned the images, “You’ve got every right, to a beautiful life.”

In the series of pictures, the actress is seen sporting an all-black ethnic outfit and black footwear. She completed her look with neatly braided hair and minimal make-up. She is also wearing a Mangalsutra, which indicates that this might be one of her looks from her daily soap.

A number of fans took to Instagram to compliment the actor on her look. “OMG, so beautiful,” wrote one user, while another person commented, “You look so cute!”.

Actress Aparna Dixit too commented on the photo, writing, “Ufff ufff ladkiiii,” along with heart emojis.

Shivangi Joshi is to make her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year in May. Actress Hina Khan, who was also Shivangi’s co-star in YRKKH, walked the red carpet of Cannes last year.

The Love By Chance actress will be seen on the big screen soon with her debut film Our Own Sky, starring south Indian actress Asifa Haque and Aditya Khurana.

