Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Vaishali Takkar Gets Engaged to Former Mr Uganda

Popular TV actress Vaishali Takkar has found her life partner in Dr Abhinandan Singh, who had also won the title of Mr Uganda in 2011-12. The actress was a part of superhit shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Vaada Raha.

Vaishali shared the big news on Instagram after she posted a video of her roka ceremony which was held on April 26 and introduced her husband to her fans.The actress looked pretty in an all-red saree with a shimmer blouse. She kept her look simple with just shiny earrings and loose curls. Her fiancé too appeared dashing in a casual black T-shirt and trousers.

According to a news report, Abhinandan is a dental surgeon based in Kenya.

From the video clip that has gone viral on social media, it appears that the ceremony was an intimate affair with only the parents of the couple in attendance. Abhinandan can be seen sitting beside Vaishali as her parents apply tilak on their foreheads and feed sweets to the couple. He can also be seen blushing a little.

Several friends of the actress from the TV industry, including actor Rohan Mehra, actress Krissann Barretto and Subuhi Joshi congratulated the couple on the occasion.The two were supposed to get married in India in May but had to change their wedding plans because of the second wave of Covid-19.

Vaishali is quite active on social media and often shares her glamorous pictures and videos on the photo-sharing app. She had recently shared her no make-up look, and she appeared equally beautiful.

The actress made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In 2016, she starred in Yeh Vaada Raha and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, but she rose to popularity for playing the role of Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. Anjali was the daughter of the lead characters, Simar and Prem.

